CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A slight risk of severe thunderstorms could impact areas across the Lowcountry on Friday.

While most areas can expect a partly to mostly sunny and breezy day, Storm Team 2 said an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area during the evening hours – specifically areas inland.

“A few of the storms could become severe with a threat of wind damage and large hail,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Marthers said temperatures return to near-normal levels Saturday through Tuesday under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.