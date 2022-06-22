CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Eastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) Board of Directors on Wednesday announced upcoming changes in leadership.

Effective July 1, current President and CEO Jimmy Huggins will step down from his role and transition into retirement. He will continue serving as a consultant for staff and the Board and has been elected an Emeritus Member of the Board.

Huggins has been involved with SEWE since it was created in 1983. He said he has “treasured every moment of [his] time with SEWE and [looks] forward to encouraging the event for years to come.”

He will be succeeded by John Powell, who currently serves as Executive Director.

Powell has been with SEWE since 2007 and has served as Executive Director since 2011.

Board Chairman, Neil Robinson, said that the Board has “total confidence that John’s energy and enthusiasm will effect a seamless transition following the stellar leadership of Jimmy Huggins.”

Huggins also expressed support for Powell, saying “I will pass John the torch that will light the future of SEWE.” He continued, saying “I am confident that his ability, integrity, and determination will ensure that SEWE reaches its very highest potential.”