SEWE expects record breaking amount of visitors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tourism experts in the Lowcountry say that the Southeastern Wildlife Expo is expected to give the local economy a major boost and this year seems to be bigger than ever before.

A record breaking 40,000 visitors this weekend are estimated to spend more than $30 million.

“Economic impact of Seewee is huge it’s not only the hotels but it’s the restaurant it’s the tours of the attractions to parks it’s the shopping here and everything is busy all of the sudden which is great after coming out of two months of being really slow in Charleston” John LaVerne, Explore Charleston Board of Governors

The tourism industry calls SEWE the unofficial start of Charleston’s tourism season.