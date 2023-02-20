CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a record-breaking weekend for the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE).

Experts are still crunching the numbers but say at least 40,000 people attended SEWE.

It’s 3 days of the great outdoors, in the middle of the Holy City.

“Everyone was so excited to be back in Charleston for SEWE,” SEWE Artist and VIP Coordinator, Hannah Shannon said.

People from all over, enjoying the dock dogs, the wildlife and the art on display.

“From South Africa, Alaska, Canada,” Shannon said.

It’s the highest turnout the expo has ever seen.

Shannon said, “We met all of our goals and we are thrilled about that.”

However, behind the scenes, there are people like Brian Kirkpatrick, trying to build his restaurant, in what some call the food capital of the south.

“There’s a lot of competition in Charleston. A lot of the spots have been here a lot longer than us,” Kirkpatrick said.

He’s the co-owner of Bedford Falls, and says right now they’re recovering from a winter lull.

Kirkpatrick said, “There’s definitely a drop off, after December, the month of January and February.”

However, he says SEWE put them on the map and set them up for a great spring.

“For us to get a boost is business is just very flattering,” Kirkpatrick said.

His message, as someone new to the Charleston food scene, “I just want to say thank you to Charleston, thank you to all the hotels for sending them our way.”

As far as a number on how much money SEWE brought into Charleston, we’re told it’ll take a few weeks to gather the official count.