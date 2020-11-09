Sewer line break closes portion of Rifle Range Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Rifle Range Road is closed to traffic because of a sewage line break.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the break happened on Rifle Range Rd. near Long Grove Dr. Monday afternoon.

Now, officers say traffic on River Range Road is being diverted into Seaside Farms. The southbound lanes remain open.

“The best way into the Seaside Farms Shopping Center is through Riviera Drive,” the department said on Twitter. “This closure is for an undetermined amount of time.”