Share the Love: Crews Subaru donates more than $60K to Ronald McDonald House of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston was chosen as the local charity beneficiary of Crews Subaru’s Share the Love Event for the fifth year in a row.

The event took place at noon on Thursday at the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Charleston where Robert Crews, owner of Crews Subaru, presented the donations check.

“A check like this means the world to us here at the Ronald McDonald House, especially at a time like this. We have had to postpone large events, our largest fundraiser of the year, so this will make sure that we are able to provide for our families every single day and try not to miss a beat with what we do in making sure that they have everything the need while taking care of their critically ill child, said Rachel Morrison, director of Marketing for the Ronald McDonalds House.

Over $60,000 was donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Crews said he and his company are always happy to try and help the Ronald McDonald House, especially now during the pandemic.