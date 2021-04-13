Share the Love: Crews Subaru donates more than 70K to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews Subaru presented a check for more than $70,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston on Tuesday as part of Subaru’s annual ‘Share the Love’ event.

The event, which ran from November 19th, 2020 – January 4th, 2021, is a combined effort between Subaru of America and the local retailer to support local charities with donations from each vehicle sold or leased during the campaign.

“Each retailer sigs a commitment to do the right things in the community, to serve the community, as well as our customers. On behalf of Robert Crews, HR Hicks, and our entire team at Crews Subaru, we’re honored to present this check for $70,253.00,” said Ken French. “With the help of Subaru American, we will continue to do good things in the community. “

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston opened its doors 37 years ago as a “Home-away-from-home” where families stay while their children undergo extensive medical treatment.

Leaders with RMHC say parents and children lead a life as normal as possible during their traumatic times without the financial burden of costly hotel and travel expenses.

“Our home offers these families’ comfortable beds, hot meals, a caring staff, and a four-legged friend, Gardy, all just steps from the hospital,” they said.

This was the sixth year that Crews Subaru donated to RMHC. Over that time, they have donated more than $325,000 through the Share the Love event.