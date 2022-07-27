DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Music superstar Shawn Mendes has canceled the North American leg of his much-anticipated world tour, which included a stop on Daniel Island.

Mendes initially postponed three weeks of tour stops in early July after saying he needed time to focus on his own mental health.

He was expected to perform at the Credit One Stadium on October 16.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” the musician wrote in a social media post. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in.”

The musician provided an update saying that he wasn’t prepared for the toll life on the road would have on him. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready.”

Mendes said after speaking with his team and health professionals, he made the “difficult decision” to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and the UK/Europe. “It has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he said.