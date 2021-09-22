Neighbors in the Clearview subdivision on James Island asked to ‘shelter in place’ due to barricaded person

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a barricaded person on James Island.

Residents who live in the Clearview subdivision around Brown Drive are being asked to shelter in place.

“The public is cautioned to avoid the area,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO. “Nearby residents should stay inside their residences for their safety.”

Capt. Antonio said the SWAT team is en route to the residence on Brown Drive.

No other details were provided.