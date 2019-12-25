Shelter Pets Delivered to Forever Families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, just in time for Christmas, a group of lucky dogs and cats were welcomed home by their new, forever families.

We got to follow Cocoa the kitten as she made her way from the shelter to her new home in style, thanks to the years long partnership between Rick Hendricks Car Dealerships and the Charleston Animal Society.

Volunteers got to play Santa, and hand deliver the pets to the families dressed in festive holiday apparel.

Donald Smith, Director of Community Relations for Rick Hendricks Dealerships has been present for three of those years.

“My favorite part is the display of the cars, that’s one part, and then adopting all the pets, 153 pets in one week is a lot of pets, and people go home and they are excited about having a pet.”

Kay Hyman, the Director of Community Engagement for the Charleston Animal Society said even the animals get a kick out of the surprise.

“It’s such a great, amazing plan and a fun time for the animals.”

Hyman also gave us some safety tips for any of those homes that may be welcoming a new furry friend this Christmas. She told us to make sure you watch the doors because animals unfamiliar with the home might slip out. Hyman also cautioned new cat owners to keep an eye on the Christmas tree and other holiday decorations as cats love to go for the tinsel and ornaments which can be harmful to their stomach.