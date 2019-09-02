SHELTERS: Area shelters open as citizens evacuate for Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With mandatory evacuations in place, local shelters will open Monday for people who are seeking shelter from what Hurricane Dorian may bring to the area.

Colleton County High School will open as a shelter beginning Monday at noon – 150 Cougar Nation Dr, Walterboro, SC 29488

Coastal Pre-Release Center (pet-friendly shelter) – 3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston 29405

Military Magnet Academy – 2950 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405

R.B. Stall High School – 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 2941

Jerry Zucker Middle School – 6401 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418

Cane Bay High School – Pet-Friendly – 1624 State Road, Summerville, SC 29483

Westview Middle School – 101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek, SC 29445

St. Stephen Elementary – Russelville Road, St. Stephen, SC 29479

Berkeley Middle School – 320 N Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Dorchester County will open a pet-friendly shelter at noon Monday. It will be located at DuBose Middle School – 1005 DuBose School Road, Summerville, SC 29483

The Shelter will only accept crated, small, domesticated animals. At least one family member must remain at the shelter. Be sure to bring the following items:

Leash Vaccination Records Pet Food Water & Food Bowls Sheet or Blanket to cover Kennel Litter and Litter Box Medication (if needed) Training Pads for kennel

No other shelter openings have been announced at this time.

Residents who feel they may need to relocate to a special medical needs shelter should call the SCDHEC triage phone line at 1-855-472-3432.

Residents evacuating to a shelter should pack minimally, bringing only the essentials i.e. bedding (blankets or sleeping bag, pillows, air mattresses or cots) personal hygiene products, a form of identification, all medications, important documents, a change of clothes, food and water for 3-4 days.