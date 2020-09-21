Shem Creek restaurant feeling impacts of coastal flooding

MT. PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – Coastal flooding impacted areas throughout the Lowcountry on Sunday.

Downtown Charleston saw major flooding as well as Shem Creek during Sunday morning’ high tide.

A manager, Skipper Kress, at Red’s Icehouse says the staff had to work around a flooded parking lot which caused a loss in customers.

“It makes it all the way up to the end of our parking lot, ” said Kress. “It comes up through the slats in our deck and our dock. It just creates a situation where we have to go to plan b, c, d, and e.”

Plan B involved re-routing customers to another entrance that is typically not used because the front door was unreachable. The loss in customers is a major problem for the establishment because of the pandemic.

“It makes for a completely slow start for the day and for the rest of the day people just assume they can’t get in and that’s what we worry about especially now,” said Kress. “We desperately need the sales, we desperately need the people to be able to get into the restaurant.”

Kress knows that something needs to be done to solve the flooding issue on the creek.

“We’d love to see the city kind of take control, give us some kind of concise clear leadership and make sure they’re looking out for the people that are paying taxes and taking care of them,” said Kress.

Above average high tides and flooding are expected through Tuesday in the Lowcountry.