MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant experienced flooding on Wednesday as water from the creek began to rise during Tropical Storm Idalia.

Geechie Seafood, which is located off Magwood Lane, saw water inside its business Wednesday evening. The parking lot also had several inches of water.

High water was also seen outside Mount Pleasant Seafood, on Mill Street, and along the dock at Shem Creek Park.

Forecasters say inundation from Tropical Storm Idalia will mix with very high tide through the night.