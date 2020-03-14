Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center resumes video visitation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some updated changes are coming to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center due to the Coronavirus.

Officials announced that after receiving approval from the Governor’s Office, the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center resumed limited video visitations with inmates beginning Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 PM.

Video visitations will occur at the top of every hour from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM daily.

The visitations will be limited so that detention center personnel can sanitize the stations at the bottom of every hour.

The schedule will continue until further notice.