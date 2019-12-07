Sheriff: Bridge maintenance workers discover deceased body in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg are investigating after a body was found off Five Chop Road near Santee.

Deputies say bridge maintenance workers called 911 after making the discovery on Friday just after 10:00 a.m.

Law enforcement officials were sent to a location about a mile west of the intersection of Five Chop Road and Highway 176 in the eastern portion of the county to conduct their investigation, according to Sheriff Ravenell.

“An identification has not been made yet but this is still someone’s loved one, a family member,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “This investigation is just beginning, but we will provide answers as soon as we determine how this person passed.”

Ravenell said the OCSO is working with the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, which will conduct an autopsy in the hopes of determining a manner of death as well as identifying this individual.​​