Sheriff: Deputies arrest suspect during burglary in progress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2700 block of Coquina Drive in reference to an active assault.

On June 17, shortly after 1:00 a.m., deputies arrested Irving Todd Washington after he forced entry into a residence located in the 2700 block of Coquina Drive on Johns Island, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio.

According to the incident report, while in route to this incident dispatch advised deputies that the original complainant was advising that he was stuck in a room, and is bleeding to death from a stab wound.

The man was identified as Irving Washington, who advised dispatch that he broke into the house through a window. While assessing the residence, deputies heard a female screaming from inside the home.

The report stated that deputies immediately attempted to force entry through the front door but due to there being multiple deadbolts failed. Deputies then ran to the backdoor, which was near the kitchen, and observed the female standing at the door screaming.

Authorities were able to apprehend Washington after gaining access to the residence

He was charged with Burglary First Degree.

