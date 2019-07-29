Sheriff warns citizens about ‘outstanding warrant’ phone scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a scam claiming a warrant will be served if the victim doesn’t pay up.

“We had several calls come in at our legitimate dispatch with the caller saying they had been notified of an outstanding warrant with our agency,” the sheriff said. “This is an outright scam. But these victims did the right thing in checking with us first.”

Ravenell said the callers were from Orangeburg but the majority live in the Lexington and Richland county areas. The caller identified himself as Sgt. Keith Parks, a genuine officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

About a dozen calls were received by the OCSO dispatch on Sunday afternoon.

“We want to warn people of what is going on before we have any more victims,” the sheriff said. “We do not have a campaign of calling people on a weekend – especially on a Sunday – to threaten anyone with a warrant. Warrants simply are not handled that way.”

Ravenell said if anyone still has a question to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.