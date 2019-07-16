Shipping container homes have you living simple and clutter-free

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have heard of boat homes or mobile homes, but have you ever heard of a shipping container home?

While they may be smaller than the average house, these complexes offer cozy features that are both simple and luxurious.

The average base price for these 240 sq ft homes starts out at about $55,000. Features include a full kitchen and bathroom as well as heat and air conditioning.

This home can be customized to add a porch or driveway for an added cost.

One of the best features about it is that it’s durable and built to be your home for years to come.

“This will last just like any other home, if not better. It’s a steel shipping container so it’s going to be super water-resistant. They have impact-rated windows so if a hurricane comes through, it’s not a problem. We also have to tie it down to a permanent foundation to withstand hurricanes as other buildings could.” Cameron O’Connor, owner of O’Connor Homes.

To learn how you can move into your own shipping container home or for more information, you can follow the link below.