Shipping issue causes delay in MUSC COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of Lowcountry residents who scheduled vaccine appointments through the Medical University of South Carolina are now waiting a little longer to receive their doses.

Leaders with MUSC say the shortfall of a little more than 8,000 vaccines is causing some area residents and healthcare leaders to adjust vaccine appointment plans this week.

The delay was caused by a change in the hospital system’s vaccine allocation delivery.

All 8,000 individuals will have to wait until later in the week to receive their vaccine. Some will also go to a different location to get their inoculations when their new appointment comes up.

Officials say changes comes down to supply and demand.

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, Chief Operating Officer for MUSC, says no appointments were cancelled due to the shipping issues but officials anticipate additional delays with future appointments.

“We had to change the schedule for a little over 8,000 scheduled patients,” said Dr. Scheurer. “We did have to change some of our locations from our smaller vaccine clinics downtown, for example, out to a large drive-thru location.”

The shortfall in vaccines caused a chain reaction for the healthcare system.

Hundreds of thousands of South Carolina residents are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, but with only thousands of vaccines to go around, officials say it’s the biggest obstacle they’re facing.

“Our bottleneck is the volume of vaccine coming into the state,” says Dr. Danielle Scheurer.

It’s an uphill battle and a race against the clock for healthcare systems. Dr. Scheurer says as more become eligible to receive their vaccine, the rollout timeline continues to rely on supply.

“So, when that 70+ (group) opened there was an expectation that at the rate that we are receiving vaccines – unless something changes – it would take up to ten weeks,” explained Dr. Scheurer.

She went on to say, “We’re now receiving a Monday shipment and a Wednesday shipment, and obviously both of those shipments are smaller than what we anticipated.”

Dr. Scheurer said a fraction of the needed vaccines are coming as quickly as possible. But in the meantime, officials are urging patience over the coming weeks and months as rollout continues.

“We should have an on-going higher demand than supply for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Scheurer.

MUSC says for those whose appointments need to be rescheduled or changed, patients are being contacted through phone calls by hospital staff or through their “MyChart” account.