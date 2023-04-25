CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were dispatched to 1000 West Apartments off Bonieta Harrold Drive for reports of gunshots shortly after 2:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a woman who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a man who suffered a deadly gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigation suggests this incident stemmed from an earlier shooting situation at the apartment complex,” said officials with the Charleston Police Dept.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased when appropriate.