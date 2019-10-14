Shooting in Goose Creek leaves one dead, one hospitalized

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police are currently investigating a shooting.

Police responded to the incident at around 8:53 PM on Adeline Drive in the Boulder Bluff subdivision.

When officers arrived, they found two victims on the side of the yard of the residence.

Authorities said one person was dead at the scene.

The other person was taken to Trident Hospital with, what is being reported as, life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.