Shooting on President Street sends one person to MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Friday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department, investigators are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened on President Street.

Dispatch received the call just after 1:00 p.m.

A male victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-747-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

