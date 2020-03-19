Shoppers buying out essential items due to Coronavirus concerns

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Many shoppers have already done their bulk shopping. Stocking up on essentials to last them through social distancing measures.

Still, stores are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and items ready for customers.

The low supply is affecting some families more than others.

80,000 South Carolinians rely on WIC products, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children.

Many of the products are staples.

“I just saw that today and I was actually looking out for it so I looked out for it and I did see a few labels and I did not buy anything that is for that because I wanted to leave it for them.” Grace Lucibello, shopper

Leaders now urging food secure shoppers to avoid WIC goods to make sure those who need them most still have access.