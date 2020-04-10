Shoppers opting for local groceries and delivery during Coronavirus shutdowns

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – While everyone is social distancing some are taking measures to not leave their home even to go to the grocery store.

Many stores have online shopping with curbside pickup or delivery but wait times are higher than normal.

Stores that provide online ordering for pick up include Walmart, Harris Teeter, and Food Lion. There are also grocery delivery options like Doordash and Instacart.

Many shoppers are choosing to support local businesses during COVID-19 related closures.

Community Supported Grocery is an online ordering and delivery business that supports over 150 local farms and producers.

Joy Colby, Coordinator of Community Supported Grocery says they have grown to make 400 to 500 deliveries a week.

“In the past month or so we’ve had probably over a 400% increase,” said Colby.

Community Supported Grocery has added team members and adjusted their order process to accommodate the growing number of customers.

“We are only doing delivery now that’s been big and since we have seen such a big increase in customers we’ve switched to two days a week of delivery instead of one. We’re probably going to switch to another three or four days in the next couple of weeks or so because we’re continuing to see that demand,” said Colby.