Shopping local on Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a way to help your community

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- As experts advise holiday shoppers to prepare for longer shipping times, local stores are another option to skip the wait.

Stores across the Lowcountry are open without COVID-19 restrictions this year and buying local can save you time and stress.

“You know I think this year people are really looking for quality versus quantity. There’s value in handmade goods, there’s value in local artisans, there’s value in supporting our local community,” said Jenn McKian, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Charleston.

Big deals and a wide selection of local goods can be found minutes away from your house. Liam John in Mount Pleasant is having a Cyber Monday deal on a large portion of its store.

“So if you come in and purchase $300 of Johnnie-O product then you get their free gift with purchase,” said A.T. Norwood, the store’s General Manager.

Liam John provides stylists for holiday shoppers to help them find what they want, something Norwood says is unique about the local shopping experience.

“So we walk you through and we figure out who you’re shopping for, what are their likes, what’s their lifestyle and figure out what would be the best gift for them so you’re not out there flailing on your own online,” said Norwood.

The other benefit of local shopping is that those who are helping you in the store, live in your local community.

“We’ve got wonderful local staff here. Anywhere ranging from a college-aged student to up in their 30s or 40s so we’re supporting families and lifestyles as well,” said Norwood.

With stores staffed by locals, McKian says that spending your money down the street is an investment into other important parts of the community.

“And these are the people who are supporting our local schools, these are the people who are supporting baseball teams and soccer teams. So it’s important to vote with your dollars,” said McKian.