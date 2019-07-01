Short-term rental rules in effect Monday in Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant, SC – Mount Pleasant Town Council amended its business license ordinance, effective July 1. The new ordinance includes business license provisions for short-term and long-term rentals. Penalties for late payment accrue at a rate of five percent per month commencing July 2.

As part of the new ordinance for short-term rentals, a property owner leasing a residential dwelling unit for less than thirty consecutive days is deemed doing business in the Town of Mount Pleasant. A business license is required for that activity. On May 15, the Town mailed letters to short-term rental operators informing them of the changes.

A property owner leasing three or more residential dwelling units for 30 or more days is deemed doing business, and a business license is required. On June 3, the Town mailed notification letters to long-term rental operators, based on Charleston County property tax records.

For more information, homeowners can call the Business License Division at (843) 849-2786.

