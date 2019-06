NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This afternoon, the North Charleston Police Department responded to shots fired on 7300 Northwoods Boulevard.

On scene, officers learned that two male subjects became involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in both discharging firearms.

No one was hit by gunfire but two vehicles did sustain damage.

Both subjects fled the area. Investigators are currently working to locate the subjects involved in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.