CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A shrimp boat participating in the annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival in Mount Pleasant, The Bridget, caught fire and sunk Sunday.

Fire officials say one patient from the fire is being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina. Details on their condition are unknown at this time.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) crews responded to a dock off Bennett Street for a boat fire at 12:59 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the boat and the captain tried to control it before having to drive the vessel into the mud near the shoreline.

While the boater was working to put out the fire he sustained injuries. When fire crews arrived, they found the captain in mud, got the captain onto shore and transported him to the hospital.

The fire was extinguished by dragging hoses down a nearby dock. The boat sank as a result of the blaze.

Land and boat crews from MPFD, Mount Pleasant Police, Charleston Police, and North Charleston Police worked the incident.

The United States Coast Guard has taken over the investigation and recovery efforts.