JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Early Thursday morning, authorities responded to reports of a single-car trapped on Main Road at River Road.

On arrival, first responders found the vehicle hit concrete posts in a vacant lot.

The driver of the vehicle was significantly trapped, said St. John’s Fire District (STJFD).

Fire responders used multiple ram tools to free the occupant. The victim did not survive the incident.

STJFD, the Charleton Fire Department, James Island PSD Fire Department, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Charleston County EMS responded to the scene.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.