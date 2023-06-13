NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Habitat for Humanity will gift a home to a single mother of three in North Charleston Tuesday morning.

The Redwood Street home will be dedicated to Brenna, a hard-working single mother of three small children Maurion, Melania, and Melody.

They will be the 98th family to receive a home from Charleston Habitat for Humanity.

Charleston Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony in North Charleston for the family on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

“Becoming a homeowner would mean so much to me and my family,” Breanna said. “Having a home would help me provide my children with a more secure and better quality living environment.”

“I feel like a new chapter in my life is beginning and it`s all thanks to the Charleston Habitat program,” Brenna said.