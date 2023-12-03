CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach is having its first ‘Sip and Shuck’ fundraising event on Sunday.

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach provides basic and emergency needs for thousands of individuals and families yearly in the Lowcountry.

According to the press release, “The funds raised during the Sip and Shuck event will directly support the mission and programs of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, furthering their efforts to provide essential services and empower the less fortunate in Charleston.”

This event will take place on Dec. 3 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Legare Waring House located at 1500 Old Towne Rd in Charleston.

The ‘Sip and Shuck’ will showcase culinary delights and beverages representing Charleston’s vibrant culture.

Tickets sold out quickly for this event, but to catch the next one or to learn more about their cause, visit Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach socials here.