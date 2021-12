NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday night, North Charleston Fire crews and Dorchester County EMS responded to a fire at a home on Pleasant Ridge Drive.

According to reports, fire crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Crews attacked the fire and shortly after, the roof collapsed due to extensive fire damage.

The residents were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

An investigation on the cause and origin of the fire is underway.