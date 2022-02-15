Six most unique Charleston restaurants you should try 🥘

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is home to a host of cultural dining options, each having its own special history and flavor.

Get a taste of Charleston’s dynamic dining scene and try out some of these places to eat:

Park & Grove

Formerly The Park Cafe, Park & Grove is rated an overall four-and-a-half stars out of five, and is a popular neighborhood gem right off Rutledge Avenue, just a few steps away from Hampton Park. What makes this venue unique is its menu that changes with the seasons. The restaurant features “New American” fare, blending classic flavor with inventive tastes.

Park & Grove is located at 730 Rutledge Avenue.

Jackrabbit Filly

The family-style Jackrabbit Filly describes itself as a “Heritage Driven New Chinese American Restaurant” that serves food in a family-style setting. The restaurant has a Yelp rating of five out of five stars. “Everything is meant to be shared,” the restaurant said on its website. Ordering two more items than the number of guest is recommended, but “nobody will stop you if you want to do the whole shebang.”

Featured dishes include dumplings, fried rice, and Sichuan Hot Karaage.

Jackrabbit Filly is located at 4628 Spruill Avenue.

Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47“

Located on the east side of Downtown, Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47” is described as “the best kept little secret.” With a Yelp rating of five out of five stars, you’re sure to have a great time at this unique venue, as Fair Deal Gro. is not only a grocery store but an internet cafe with the food being noted as “off the chain” and serving “the coldest beer in town.” Even better, Fair Deal Gro. has a late-night party bus tour on Friday and Saturday nights to keep the good times rolling.

Fair Deal Gro. is located at 47 Cooper Street.

Mesu

Rated four out of five stars on Yelp, the lively and urban Mesu features bold flavors, exotic plates, and well-crafted cocktails for a unique dining experience. Enjoy a blend of Mexican and Sushi inspired foods surrounded by an artistic and energetic atmosphere. Mesu has a full bar with a one-of-a-kind list of sake, tequila, and alluring cocktails that compliment the food.

Mesu is located at 570 King Street.

R. Kitchen

With an overall Yelp rating of four-and-a-half stars out of five, R. Kitchen describes itself as just that, “a kitchen, not a restaurant.” The talented chefs at R. Kitchen throw down with a five-course menu that blends seasonal ingredients that will make your mouth water. The chefs have the freedom to play with the food without being restricted to a set menu.

R. Kitchen has locations in both Downtown and West Ashley.

Neon Tiger

Located on King Street, the Yelp rated four-and-a-half out of five star Neon Tiger is a vegan restaurant and cocktail bar that focuses on local produce, spirits, and craft beers. Featured dishes include the mac n’ cheese, “chickn” burger, falafel salad, pizza, and BBQ sandwich.

Neon Tiger is located at 654 King Street.