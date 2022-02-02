Sixth-grader named champion of Colleton County School district spelling bee

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave presents Laila Moore with her awards | Via CCSD

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A sixth-grade Colleton County Middle School student is the winner of the school district’s 2022 spelling bee.

“Gimmick” was the winning word for Laila Moore who was named champion of the 2022 Colleton County School District (CCSD) Spelling Bee held on Tuesday.

Laila will now travel to the Spellbound! Spelling Bee competition which is set for March 24 at the North Charleston Athletics Center where she will compete with over thirty other students across the Lowcountry.

Laila took home a trophy and several gift cards for winning the spelling bee.

Fifth-grade student Phaedra Payoute of Northside Elementary School won second place at the competition and also received a trophy and gift cards for her performance in the competition.

  • CCSD Superintendent presents runner-up Phaedra Payoute with her awards | Via CCSD
  • CCSD 2022 Spelling Bee | Via CCSD
  • CCSD 2022 Spelling Bee participants | Via CCSD
  • CCSD 2022 Spelling Bee participants | Via CCSD

Below is a full list of CCSD spellers:

  • Darren Crosby, BES
  • Teyonna Bryant, BES
  • Miracle Gordon, CCMS
  • Marcus Goins, CES
  • Adabelle Temple, CES
  • Saakshiyah Kumar, FHE
  • Christian Rios, FHE
  • Khyla Drew, HES
  • Nasir Bryan, HES
  • Nasir Barrett, NES
  • Phaedra Payoute, NES
  • Jarius Brooks, BES Alternate
  • Kylie Staton, CCMS Alternate
  • Miley Victory, CES Alternate
  • Samuel Witkin, FHE Alternate
  • Connor Smoak, HES Alternate

