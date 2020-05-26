Skills test to resume at select DMV locations on Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Tuesday, people looking to get their driver’s license in South Carolina can take the skills test again in a modified way.

These skils tests are by appointment only. In the Charleston area, they’re being offered at the North Charleston DMV branch off of Leeds Avenue Monday through Friday, and at the Ladson location by appointment on Tuesdays.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, the skills tests are being modified. Examiners instead will evaluate the driver’s skills from a distance outside of the vehicle.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, “agency examiners will temporarily evaluate applicants using a modified version of the skills test that evaluates critical driver competencies while adhering to social distancing recommendations.” It goes on to say, “the modified skills test leverages national driver’s license standards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators and will be used until the SCDMV deems it appropriate to return to standard skills testing.”

DMV officials want to remind you to make sure that the appointment you schedule is for the correct location and that it is for a Class D skills test.

Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, Kevin Shwedo, said that just because it’s a modified version does not mean the test will be easier.

“If you’re not prepared to go ahead and drive on the highways, you’re just as not prepared to take the test that we’re going to give you,” Executive Director Shwedo said. “There’s no real surprises. You’ve just got to follow the law. But if you don’t know the law well enough to get it done under our supervision, under these modified circumstances, we’re not going to certify you to get a license.”

The test is being offered at 23 DMV locations across the state of South Carolina. It’s the DMV’s way of working to get drivers onto the road after COVID-19 suspended all skills tests in mid-March.

“We’ve got an obligation to get people back on the road,” Shwedo said. “And we’ve now got a plan that we believe will allow us to get everybody back on the road between now and the end of August, based upon this temporary plan.”

Shwedo said this modified version of the skills test will continue until further notice.

To learn more about the modified skills tests, the locations available, or to schedule an appointment, click here.