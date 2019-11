CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National African American Reparations Commission and the American Civil Liberties Union will host a forum to discuss reparations for slavery.

This will be the second in a series of events aimed to passing House Resolution 40, which would establish a commission to explore reparations.

The is Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Gaillard Center and will include African American leaders and activists.