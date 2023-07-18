DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday announced charges against a man accused in a Dorchester County burglary and officer-involved shooting.

Ismael Clark, 32, was charged with second-degree burglary on July 14 and is being housed at the Charleston County Detention Center.

According to a warrant provided by SLED, Clark is accused of using a baseball bat to enter the Boone Hill Road business through a window on the night of July 1, 2023.

Once inside, authorities say Clark smashed windows, doors, and destroyed property at the business known as Sonny’s. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene that night and found Clark inside the store along with a broken front window.

Gunfire was exchanged at some point during the response. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.