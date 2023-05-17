SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday announced charges against a Coastal Regional Center worker for allegedly assaulting a patient.

Arrest warrants show Cicely Anjenet Gillispie, 50, of North Charleston was working as a direct support professional at the facility when they said she punched a victim in the face and head twice with a closed fist.

The victim was a patient at the center and considered a vulnerable adult, according to SLED.

“These allegations were corroborated through interviews, surveillance videos, and information provided to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division,” warrants read.

The Coastal Regional Center is under the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Gillispie is facing a charge of third-degree assault and battery. She was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.