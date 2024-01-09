COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has confirmed they are investigating two cases regarding Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

One case concerns her alleged interactions with the jury in disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh’s case. The second is regarding allegations she used her elected position for personal gain, said SLED.

Court proceedings began moving forward in January as he seeks a new trial for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh’s attorneys allege Hill tampered with the jury during the weeks-long trial. Murdaugh was ultimately found guilty of killing his wife and youngest son. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Former Chief Justice for the South Carolina Supreme Court Jean Toal has been appointed to preside over future cases related to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial.

Toal will replace South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman, who oversaw numerous cases involving the disbarred Hampton County attorney after he asked last month to be removed from all related post-trial motions.

Recently, Hill was exposed for plagiarizing parts of a book she wrote about the Murdaugh Murder trial, “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.”

According to Gordon, Hill admitted to plagiarizing the passages and blamed “deadline pressures.” As a result, Gordon and Hill decided to “unpublish the book and cease sales.”