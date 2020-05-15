SLED: Early morning officer-involved shootings, vehicle pursuits were related

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New details were released Friday afternoon regarding two vehicle pursuits and officer-involved shootings which happened in the early morning hours.

The State Law Enforcement Division says these incidents are related.

The first incident began on I-95 northbound near the Orangeburg and Clarendon County line when a trooper with South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling more than 100 mph sometime before 2:00 a.m.

A high-speed chase ensued.

During the pursuit, troopers called for assistance and officers with the Santee Police Department and deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Authorities say an individual from the suspects’ vehicle discharged a firearm at law enforcement before pulling into a rest area near mile marker 203 off I-26 heading towards Charleston, where they carjacked another vehicle and fled the scene.

An individual at the rest area was killed during the incident, however, officials are still working to determine how the victim is connected.

Later, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a convenience store off Dorchester Road just before 3:00 a.m.

Officers met with a female victim who told them a black male and Hispanic female approached her while she was sitting inside her vehicle. At one point, a firearm was presented, and the victim exited the vehicle, according to information provided by NCPD spokesman Scott Deckard.

Officers say the two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car. Thankfully, the victim was not injured.

NCPD officers spotted the stolen vehicle traveling west on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects failed to stop for law enforcement and another pursuit ensued.

SLED says it came to an end when the suspects ran the stolen vehicle into a retaining pond off Highway 17A in Dorchester County.

While ordering the suspects to exit the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers, who then returned fire. Both suspects eventually surrendered to police.

No one was struck during the exchange, according to SLED.

The male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Both incidents are under investigation. The identity of the victim who was killed at the rest stop has not been released.