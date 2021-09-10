SLED: Former Charleston County detention deputy charged with assault and battery

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Charleston County detention deputy has been arrested and charged with assault and battery.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Aaron Turner Renaud, 38, injured two individuals during separate incidents while working as a detention deputy at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The request for SLED to investigate was made by the North Charleston Police Department.

Renaud is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery.

The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.