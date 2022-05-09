ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a Lowcountry police chief for inappropriate conduct.

Andrews Police Department Chief, William ‘Kris’ Zurcher, is being investigated for allegations of sexual assault, according to SLED.

SLED said that no additional information is available at this time.

News 2 reached out to the town of Andrews for comment. We are awaiting a response.

