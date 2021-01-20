SLED investigating Tuesday night’s shooting involving carjacking, homicide suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened between a suspect and Charleston Police officers Tuesday night.

An officer with CPD was in the process of conducting a traffic stop on a reported carjacked vehicle when shot were fired between the male suspect and the officer.

According to SLED, the armed male was shot during the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries reported.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said on Tuesday that the suspect was also involved in a homicide in Georgetown and an assault and carjacking outside of the Whole Foods Market in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.

“This is the second time in a matter of weeks my officers have encountered a violent armed criminal. We have a serious violent crime problem and we have to continue to work together and we need everyone’s help in addressing these crime issues,” he said during a news conference.

An investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division occurs when there are officer-involved shootings. Their goal, according to the agency, goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

This marks the fourth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year.