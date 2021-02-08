SLED: Williamsburg County couple charged in child’s death

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced that a Williamsburg County couple is facing charges for the December 29 death of a 9-year-old boy.

According to SLED, Bobby Joe Fulton Jr. (32) and Tasha Tameeka McFadden (42) have both been taken into custody. Fulton is being charged with homicide by child abuse and McFadden is being charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting.

Warrants state that Fulton “exercised extreme indifference to human life while using blunt force to cause injuries to the victim,” which ultimately led to the child’s death. Fulton also “did not take the victim to the hospital…, nor call 911.”

McFadden had been informed twice that Fulton was abusing the child, according to warrants, but took no action.

If convicted, Fulton could face 20 years to life in prison and McFadden could face 10 to 20 years in prison.