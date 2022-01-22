Slick roads causing traffic problems; three wrecks reported along US 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads due to icy conditions.
Trooper Nick Pye said he was responded to a car that slide down an embankment at the US 52 Connector in North Charleston when a truck spun out and traveled over a guardrail.
The 52 Connector had to be closed to traffic until they could be treated by SCDOT crews. Trooper Pye said there were three wrecks in that area around 7:50 a.m.
“We’re asking y’all to stay home, we need your help … roads are becoming impassable, especially overpasses,” he said.
Trooper Pye said ice formed on the overpass within a matter of minutes.
No injuries were reported in the crashes on the 52 Connector.
A single-vehicle crash was reported on I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge earlier Saturday morning due to icy conditions.