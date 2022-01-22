Slick roads causing traffic problems; three wrecks reported along US 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads due to icy conditions.

Trooper Nick Pye said he was responded to a car that slide down an embankment at the US 52 Connector in North Charleston when a truck spun out and traveled over a guardrail.

The 52 Connector had to be closed to traffic until they could be treated by SCDOT crews. Trooper Pye said there were three wrecks in that area around 7:50 a.m.

Photo courtesy Trooper Nick Pye – Icy conditions creating slick roads on US 52 Connector









SCDOT camera at the US 52 Connector in North Charleston shows two crashes due to icy conditions on January 22, 2022.

“We’re asking y’all to stay home, we need your help … roads are becoming impassable, especially overpasses,” he said.

Trooper Pye said ice formed on the overpass within a matter of minutes.

No injuries were reported in the crashes on the 52 Connector.

A single-vehicle crash was reported on I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge earlier Saturday morning due to icy conditions.