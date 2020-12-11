Small businesses find new ways to stay afloat during the holiday season in the midst of the pandemic

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to COVID-19 precautions more and more people are shopping online instead of in store forcing local businesses to change how they operate to keep up with the demand of the holiday season.

Being shut down even if just for a month can be devastating for a small business according to Co-Owner of Lizard Thicket Boutique, Sydney O’Neill.

“When we re-opened, we really weren’t sure what to expect. We were just hoping for the best,” stated O’Neill.

O’Neill says they had to create an entire website and implement curbside pickup options to keep sales going.

“So that actually is something that we developed this year in response to COVID just in case we had to close down again we wanted to have a platform that was easy,” O’Neill added.

O’Neill says pushes like Small Business Saturday does help sales.

“Black Friday is such a huge day for us so we don’t usually notice a whole bunch from the Saturday, but this year I do feel like we did and I do think it’s in response to everyone trying to be more cautious of who they shop with and supporting local,” commented O’Neill.

With the support of new and old shoppers, plus, all of the safety changes Lizard Thicket sales have remained the same during one of the hardest years.

“And the holiday season is obviously the biggest time of the year for sales and we really haven’t noticed a difference from last year which I think is the most amazing thing,” O’Neill mentioned.