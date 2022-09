SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m.

“Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small earthquakes in Dorchester County.

A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area during the early morning hours of June 27.