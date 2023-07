SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 2.53 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Summerville area on Monday afternoon.

Information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the small earthquake struck near Centerville around 2:45 p.m., or about 5 miles south-southwest of Ladson.

It has been about six months since the last earthquake was recorded near Centerville. A 1.4-magnitude quake was documented in mid-January, according to the USGS.