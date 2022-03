SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Summerville early Monday morning.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the 0.9 earthquake happened in the Centerville area of Dorchester County just after 4:00 a.m.

The small magnitude quake was likely not felt by anyone.

It was the 18th earthquake to be recorded in South Carolina so far this year. A small 2.1 earthquake rattled the Midlands, near Lugoff, on Sunday afternoon.