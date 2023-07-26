MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A small-town singer from just outside of Andrews, South Carolina, who has been living in Fort Worth, Texas for the last four years, is taking her own advice.

After sitting on the opposite side of the piano, the vocal teacher is now taking center stage on America’s Got Talent.

Lachuné Boyd who helps others find their voice is now sharing hers. Growing up with a family full of singers, Boyd says she never pictured herself having her moment to be on stage.

“The cool thing about growing up in a small town in a small area like that, everyone was so musical, so I got the chance to just watch other people do their thing,” said Boyd.

It was in the pews of a traditional African American church that she discovered her love for music.

“Growing up in a religious space, especially in the rural south is that music is so, everybody is singing at the same time and so there’s this congregational or a communal feel in music and so it made me love that communal feel,” said Boyd.

The performer with a beautiful voice and bubbly personality stunned the judges with her rendition of ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay and not only impressed them but received a standing ovation.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Auditions 5” Episode 1805 — Pictured: Lachune — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The performer and teacher continues encouraging others to take a chance and bet on themselves.

“If you’re gonna bet on anything, bet on you showing up, doing the things that you love, and putting that on display,” said Boyd.

You can cheer Boyd on while watching America’s Got Talent which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WCBD News 2.